Michigan Gaming Control Board authorizes Pala Interactive as latest to launch online gambling

The Michigan Gaming Control Board on Monday authorized the launch of another online gaming and sports betting operator.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians — which operates three casinos under the Four Winds brand in Dowagiac, Hartford and New Buffalo — and its platform provider, Pala Interactive LLC, join a group of other operators and platform providers the state agency has approved in recent weeks, since the two forms of gambling officially launched in the state last month.

The latest platform was permitted to go live as of noon Monday.

"We welcome the addition of Four Winds Casinos and Pala Interactive to Michigan's growing online gaming and sports wagering market," Richard Kalm, MGCB's executive director, said in a statement. "Their participation will generate revenue to support education, economic development and the Pokagon Band's tribal community."

Four Winds will be the 11th operator to offer both online gaming and sports betting in the state. A 12th operator, Lac Vieux Desert Tribe, and its platform provider, PointsBet, are authorized only for internet sports betting at this time.

The other operators and platform providers offering both forms of gambling are:

Bay Mills Indian Community, DraftKings

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, William Hill

Greektown Casino, Barstool Sportsbook & Casino

Hannahville Indian Community, TwinSpires

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Golden Nugget Online Gaming LLC

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Rush Street Interactive MI, LLC

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, PokerStars and FoxBet

MGM Grand Detroit, MetMGM LLC

MotorCity Casino, FanDuel

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, WynnBet

Michigan's law legalizing online gambling, which was signed at the end of 2019, allows only the state's licensed casinos to offer online gaming and sports betting. Platform providers can pair up with the casinos.

MGCB is slated to report January revenue from online gambling as soon as this week. Though the numbers have not yet been released, industry observers as well as operators and platform providers have signaled online gambling got off to a strong start amid a jam-packed schedule of major sporting events since the launch.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski