Stocks open lower on Wall Street, Treasury yields climb

Associated Press

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields continued to climb. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.8% in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly more, 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also pulled back 0.8%.

Dow component Walmart slumped 6% after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting. Another weak report on the job market also discouraged investors.

The government reported that applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000. That’s the latest indication that layoffs remain high as coronavirus shutdowns keep many business closed.

World shares were mostly lower Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but were flat in Paris and London. Shanghai advanced after reopening following the Lunar New Year holiday.

Optimism that rollouts of coronavirus vaccines will set the stage for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year has been pushing shares higher. But expectations of a post-pandemic recovery also have resurrected concerns over inflation that could prompt governments and central banks to pull back on stimulus.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 13,934.02 and the CAC40 in Paris was virtually unchanged at 5,765.36. Britain’s FTSE was also almost unchanged, at 6,712.47. U.S. futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.3% and that for the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,675.36 and the S&P/ASX 200 was flat, at 6,885.90. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to 30,236.09, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 1.6% to 30,595.27. In South Korea, the Kospi gave up 1.5% to 3,086.66.