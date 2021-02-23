Car Radio, Podcast 41, Pts 1/2: Wahlman on GM EVs, Warner/Acura MDX, Cole Smith/Daytona 24, DeLorenzo
Henry Payne
The Detroit News
Car Radio, January 30, 2021
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Anton Wahlman, investor and auto analyst, Seeking Alpha. Talking GM’s move to EVs by 2035.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Robin Warner, auto writer. Talking Acura MDX.
40-55: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, auto writer with Autoweek and The Drive. Talking Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.04-1.20: Call-in with Matt DeLorenzo, Senior Managing Editor for Kelley Blue Book. ALSO WITH Tom McDonald joining at 1.10 PM
1.20-1.40: Call-in with Tom McDonald, M1 Concourse. Talking with Matt, then talking M1 Concourse at center of 2021 auto shows.
1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Jeep/Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis intros Jeep Gladiator at 2018 LA Auto Show.
END