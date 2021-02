Car Radio, Podcast 42, Pts 1/2: Tingwall on Lightning Lap, JD Power/Vehicle Dependability, Fix/lux, Zielinski/Tremor, Taylor/EVs

The Detroit News

Car Radio, February 20, 2021

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Eric Tingwall, Car and Driver print director. Talking Lightning Lap.

12.20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Dave Sargeant, VP Auto Quaity JD Power. Talking 2021 Vehicle Dependability survey.

40-55: Call-in with Lauren Fix, The Car Coach. Talking brands and Bentley Baytaga, Aston DBX, BMW 430i.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00 hr: Call-in with Tom Zielinski, President Performance Concepts and Detroit 4Fest. Talking Ford Ranger Tremor.

1.20-1.40: Call-in with James Taylor, President, Heartland Institute. Talking Electric grid, EVs, and power outages.

1.40-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Jeff Rosellei, chief engineer, the Ram 1500 TRX.

