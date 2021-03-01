Stabenow introduces bill aimed at boosting clean-energy manufacturing jobs

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, on Monday introduced a new bill aimed at boosting manufacturing by providing tax credits tied to production of advanced energy parts or technologies.

The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act, which Stabenow wrote with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, would allocate $8 billion for a 30% tax credit available to manufacturers that retool, expand or build new facilities "that make parts and technologies needed to reduce carbon emissions," according to a news release.

"Transitioning to a clean energy economy creates significant opportunities for Michigan to put people to work in good-paying jobs in industries that are key to combatting the climate crisis," Stabenow said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have fallen behind countries like China, and the COVID-19 crisis has exposed gaps in our domestic manufacturing."

The legislation, she said, is intended "to address our supply chain shortages and drive investment in clean energy, automotive and battery manufacturing."

Companies eligible to apply for the proposed tax credit include those making batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips (a recent shortage of which has snarled global auto production and caught the attention of the Biden administration), components to produce renewable energy, carbon capture and others, according to the release.

Half of the allocated funding would be set aside for projects in communities where coal mines or coal plants have closed and which did not receive the 48C tax credit that was created in 2009.

The proposed legislation also would "provide assistance to applicants and create jobs where they're needed most," according to the release. It spells out new guidelines and technical assistance for projects in communities that did not receive the 48C advanced energy manufacturing tax credit.

Introduction of the legislation, Stabenow's office noted, follows the announcement last week of a bipartisan bill that would close loopholes in a law that requires the government to buy American-made products when possible.

