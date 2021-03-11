Amazon to open health care centers for employees in Michigan

Online retail giant Amazon and Crossover Health announced Thursday the opening of three health care centers to serve Amazon’s 22,000 employees and their families in Michigan.

Amazon’s Neighborhood Health Centers in Westland and Brownstown Township recently opened and one in Royal Oak will open March 22, officials said.

The collaboration with California-based Crossover Health helps Amazon workers use their health benefits, which begin on the first day of employment, said Derek Rubino, Amazon’s senior program manager of Workplace Health & Safety Special Programs.

“A lot of people don’t use their benefits just by having them,” Rubino told The News. “This is a great place to go use those benefits.”

Michigan is one of five states to have Neighborhood Health Centers. The others are in Texas, Arizona, Kentucky and California.

Rubino said that location can impact employees' ability to access medical care while balancing their work schedule with Amazon, for example, in one of its fulfillment centers.

“It’s not always conducive to your traditional 9-5, Monday through Friday clinic,” he said. “So we took these health centers and we looked at where our people lived and work and we brought it right to them and we could tailor it to how an Amazonian works since it’s not open to the public.”

Services include primary care, laboratory, behavioral mental health as well as prescriptions, vaccinations and physical therapy.

The announcement of the health centers comes as Amazon continues to expand its presence in southeast Michigan to meet the increasing demand from online shopping. Amazon has opened fulfillment and sortation centers within the past few years in Livonia, Shelby Charter Township, Romulus and Brownstown Township. There are also Amazon delivery stations in Romulus, Wixom, Sterling Heights, Pontiac and Hazel Park.

“Access to convenient comprehensive primary care is essential for all employees and we are proud to see the Neighborhood Health program with Amazon continue to expand throughout the country,” Sally Larwood, RN chief nursing officer for Crossover Health, said in a statement Thursday. “Our unique Primary Health model delivers a better member experience and improves health outcomes — with care delivered through online and in-person care channels.”

Amazon workers can choose to keep their current primary care doctor and use the center services as needed, Rubino said.

The health centers will be open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. with same or next day appointments available.

Amazon’s Neighborhood Health Centers locations are:

Brownstown Township: 19901 Dix Toledo Highway

Royal Oak: 424 E 4th Street, Suite #100

Westland: 2118 S Wayne Road

