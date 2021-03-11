China chip industry group says working with US counterpart

Bloomberg

A Chinese semiconductor industry group said it has agreed to work with its U.S. counterpart on chip-related issues, a rare example of bilateral cooperation in an area that has become a focal point of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association said Thursday in a statement on its website that it will form a working group with the Washington, D.C.-based Semiconductor Industry Association. Ten chip companies from each nation will meet twice a year to discuss policies ranging from export curbs to supply-chain safety and encryption technology, the statement said.

Shares of Chinese firms involved in the chip industry advanced after the statement appeared on the CSIA’s website. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. rose as much as 12% in Hong Kong trading. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. surged at least 13% and 14% respectively.

The U.S. association, which represents companies like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., said the working group was created for sharing public information regarding general trade matters. The SIA maintains “regular dialog with our industry counterparts around the world, including China, and this is part of that ongoing effort. SIA is committed to working with the U.S. government on the shared goal of enhancing American semiconductor competitiveness while protecting national security,” the organization said in a statement.

People familiar with the matter said there’s no U.S. government involvement in the working group and one said the meeting would not include business executives but rather be led by technical experts. Both Semiconductor Industry Associations are members of the World Semiconductor Council and have maintained regular discussions.

China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.

The future of the semiconductor industry is becoming a major issue in the tense U.S.-China relationship. Premier Li Keqiang vowed in a speech last week that his country would boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence as China seeks to reduce reliance on U.S. technologies. The Asian nation imports $300 billion of semiconductors annually.

The Trump administration took steps to limit the growth of Chinese national champions such as Huawei Technologies Co. and SMIC, China’s largest chip producer. U.S. President Joe Biden has put technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and next-generation networks at the core of its policies toward China, and said it will stand up to China and other “techno-autocracies.”

U.S. and Chinese officials are set to hold talks next week in Alaska, in the first high-level in-person meeting between the two countries since President Biden took office. Ties between the two world powers sank to their lowest level in decades under former President Donald Trump, with both nations ramping up sanctions and tariffs, expelling journalists and closing consulates.

Cooperation between the industry groups is badly needed, said Stewart Randall, head of electronics at consultancy Intralink in Shanghai. “It would be a disaster if two semiconductor worlds were created where nothing was inter-operable or there were no standards,” he said.

CSIA was formed by China’s top chip suppliers, labs and investors, including some that are on Washington’s blacklist, according to its website. Its management team is a who’s-who of some of the most prominent figures in the country’s semiconductor industry. The association’s head is Zhou Zixue, chairman of Hong Kong-listed SMIC. Xu Zhijun, deputy chairman on Huawei’s board, and Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, are board members.