Dan Gilbert's Bedrock lays off 60 amid restructuring

Detroit — Amid restructuring, Dan Gilbert's Detroit real estate company Bedrock Management Services LLC is laying off 60 employees and trying to move them into new roles, the company confirmed.

The restructuring announced on Monday "will position the company for continued growth and improved service in 2021 and well beyond," a company spokesman said.

Bedrock said it is working to place those affected in new roles within the Rock Family of Companies.

"To date, several team members have already accepted new positions with sister companies and we anticipate the majority finding new roles in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said. "Those who do not receive a new position will be provided a severance package and comprehensive outplacement services."

The Detroit Metro Times first reported the layoffs on Monday.

Bedrock is owned by Dan Gilbert, who along with his wife, Jennifer, announced plans last week to invest $500 million in Detroit's neighborhoods over the next decade.