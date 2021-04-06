Car Radio, Podcast 47, Pts 1/2: Live from VIRaceway – Sherwood on S2000 racing, Cole Smith/NASCAR, McGrane/M1 Dream Show, Best of Car Radio
Car Radio, April 3, 2021
Broadcasting live from Virginia Intl Raceway
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min: Call-in with Rob Sherwood, S2000 racer. Talking VIR race track.
20: Ad break
20-40: Call-in with Steve Cole Smith, auto writer Autoweek and Motor1. Talking NASCAR Bristol dirt race, IndyCar, racing history.
40-55: Call-in with Tim McGrane, CEO, M1 Concourse. Talking Woodward Dream Show, Aug. 19-21.
55-1.00: Ad break
1.00-1.02 hr: Payne intro
1.02-1.21: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Tanner Foust, racer. Talking new VW Golf R and ice racing.
1.25-1.43: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Carl Widmann, chief engineer, Ford Performance. Talking Ford Mustang HiPo.
1.44-1.55: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Josef Newgarden, IndyCar champ. Talking Detroit GP.
1.55: END