Bedrock says clean energy initiative to supply 15% of its power in 2023

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint Bedrock will announce Thursday an agreement with DTE Energy to acquire clean energy through the utility’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program.

Beginning in 2023, Bedrock says it will acquire 22,000,000 kWh of its energy usage from DTE solar farms. The initial commitment represents 15% of the electricity DTE provides to Bedrock, officials said. Bedrock said it expects to announce additional green initiatives this year.

“As the city’s largest real-estate operator, we believe that it is imperative for us to take the lead in modernizing our properties as we look to reduce our overall carbon footprint,” John Guardiola, Bedrock's senior vice president of engineering & sustainability, said in a statement. “This partnership with DTE allows us to effectively expand our renewable energy strategy by providing access to new and sustainable energy sources.”

The initial commitment will reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting an estimated 15,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, officials said. That’s the equivalent of removing 3,375 passenger vehicles from the road each year.

The move comes as more companies move toward environmentally friendly practices.

Bedrock joins more than 300 businesses and nearly 30,000 residential customers using MIGreenPower. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Motor City Electric Co. also announced their enrollment in the program this week.

"We are excited to welcome Bedrock to the rapidly growing list of major Michigan companies using our MIGreenPower program to meet their sustainability goals," said Trevor Lauer, president and chief operating officer of DTE Electric. "Michigan’s leading producer of renewable energy, we are committed to increasing generation from wind and solar, which reduces carbon emissions and helps combat climate change. Enrolling in MIGreenPower accelerates the development of Michigan-made renewable energy, and we appreciate the strong support Bedrock and others have demonstrated by joining this program.”

The commitment ties in with Bedrock's projects, such as the Book Tower renovation and the Hudson’s site development, which are pursuing LEED certification.

Bedrock’s green initiatives for its downtown properties include adopting in 2017 a smart building standard that requires that all of its facilities have a management system to track LED lighting, temperature control, air filtration systems and access to natural light.

Also, Bedrock installed solar panels and lighting arrays at the Wright Kay Building at 1500 Woodward and the Arts League Building at 1528 Woodward. The systems provide 5,800 kWh hours of sustainable energy for each location, officials said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN