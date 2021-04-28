Detroit to name 'major DPD facility' in honor of late Benny Napoleon

Detroit — The late Benny Napoleon's name will carry on at the Detroit Police Department's major crimes and training facility, the city of Detroit announced Wednesday.

The building at 1200 Oakman Boulevard will be named the Benny N. Napoleon Intelligence and Training Center, city officials said. Right now there is a building on-site that hosts the organized crime and gang intelligence unit.

A second building will be renovated and turned into a "training facility for officers to develop and sharpen their skills," and store police department documents.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council President Brenda Jones and Police Chief James Craig shared the details at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Benny was real police," Duggan said.

The city's decision to honor Napoleon, a 26-year veteran of the force and Detroit's police chief from 1998 to 2001, comes just two weeks after Wayne County started preliminary discussions to honor the man who later became Wayne County sheriff.

At the county level, the discussion is whether Napoleon's name should be included on a piece of the new criminal justice complex, set for completion in December 2022.

Tiffani Jackson, Napoleon's daughter, welcomed the honor from the city.

"They beat them to the punch," Jackson said of the city moving quicker than the county.

"I'm just super proud of everything that my dad accomplished in his lifetime and I think his legacy just continues to speak to the person who he was," Jackson said. "He spent 26 years with the Detroit Police Department, protecting the citizens of the city. It's reassuring that he was the man that I thought he was all these years."

Detroit City Council unanimously passed the naming resolution Wednesday.

Jones, the council president who is not running for re-election this year, shepherded the resolution through. She called the new building "The Benny."

Napoleon "left a legacy of service and stewardship to all of Detroit," Jones said.

"And, I have to say: Cass Tech alumni," Jones said. "I'm sorry if you didn't go to Cass Tech."

"I'm sorry too," Craig said.

Napoleon, Jones and Craig all attended Cass Tech, a citywide magnet school on Detroit's west side.

The lettering for the renamed building still needs to be ordered. Depending on infection rates, the in-person dedication is expected to take place this summer, Duggan said.

The mayor noted that two decades ago, when he was a young Wayne County Prosecutor and Napoleon was a young Detroit police chief, the two talked and ate lunch together often.

In 2013, when the two were rivals in the Detroit mayoral election, they stayed in regular contact. On one phone call during the race they were both dealing with a broken tooth, Duggan said.

"Even then, we had the same issues," Duggan said.

"I think that rivalry got laid to rest a long time ago," Jackson said. "They'd been working together. The mayor gave remarks at my dad's funeral that were very kind and very nice."

Craig, the police chief, and Napoleon, the sheriff, worked closely together. Detroit police make about 70% of the arrests that lead to Wayne County Jail.

Napoleon swore Craig in as a police officer in Wayne County.

Craig shared that he appreciated Napoleon's friendship and advice and stories over the years, she said. Jackson appreciated the moment.

"It was good to have that camaraderie together with a law enforcement friend," Jackson said.

Craig thought the gang intelligence unit was the best choice to carry Napoleon's name, because that was some of the most fun he had policing.

Napoleon was appointed sheriff in June 2009 to replace the departing Warren Evans, who left to take the job as Detroit Police chief under then-Mayor Dave Bing. Evans is now Wayne County executive.

Napoleon held the sheriff's post until his death in December, at 65, after a long hospitalization with COVID-19.

Early indications from the Wayne County Commission are favorable on the idea of putting his name on a building, and the early favorite is the county's administration building.

But those discussions, county officials say, are preliminary.