DTE, Consumers Energy support raising rooftop solar cap

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy announced together Tuesday their support for raising — but not eliminating — the cap on rooftop solar, a move that would increase the amount of solar power the utilities can purchase from consumers with rooftop solar panels.

Since 2016, under a state energy law there has been a 1% cap on how much solar power DTE and Consumers may purchase based on the utilities' average peak load for the past five years.

“We’re all-in on solar energy,” Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and public affairs at Consumers Energy said in a statement Tuesday. “Together, we’re proposing a more inclusive solution to raise the cap on solar that prioritizes the needs of every customer in Michigan.

"We believe through a legislative compromise we can get the best prices for our customers and keep future cost increases from new generation well below the rate of inflation," Hofmeister said. "This is great for customer pocketbooks, great for the planet, and great for the solar industry in Michigan.”

The announcement comes as House Bill 4236, introduced in February, looks to remove the 1% cap, which the utilities say creates a tax on utility customers in favor of a small number of private solar users who can afford rooftop installations.

The utilities are instead looking to raise the cap on rooftop solar "while addressing the subsidy in a responsible manner that is inclusive of everyone."

Owners of solar panels sell their energy back to the grid at above-market rates. The utilities say that solar customers pay about 23% less than the average customer, but they also use the grid more. The higher the cap, the utilities say, the higher the bills for the average customer.

The utilities did not say Tuesday an ideal percentage for a cap increase.

“The recent House proposal falls short on inclusivity and affordability," said Jim Harrison, director of renewable energy at the Utility Workers Union of America. “If passed, millions of people stand to pay more for electricity without seeing the benefit. There are opportunities to share the benefits of renewable energy in a safe and affordable way. We look forward to working with lawmakers and other stakeholders to find the best solution to fight climate change, create good-paying jobs and support all Michiganders.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN