Better Made Snack Foods names Catherine Gusmano as CEO

Better Made Snack Foods has named Catherine Gusmano as its new CEO, the Detroit-based company announced Friday.

Gusmano, current chairman of the board, is a second-generation family member leading the potato chip company her father, Peter Cipriano, co-founded with Cross Moceri in 1930. She replaces her brother Sam Cipriano, who died last month at age 80. He had served as CEO for 10 years.

The board appointed Gusmano unanimously. She will continue to also serve as chairman of the board, the company said.

“Cathy is open minded and approachable, and has a strong sense of ownership,” Dave Jones, president of Better Made Snack Foods, said in a release. “She’s Better Made’s matriarch and she’s looking forward to the continued growth of the company.”

A company official said Friday it was important for the business to remain family operated to "ensure the level of quality our customers are accustomed to. Our goal is to continue to have a quality product for our customers in Detroit and surrounding areas."

Better Made was founded as Cross and Peters. Its lineup includes regular and flavored potato chips, gourmet popcorn, pretzels, pork rings and tortilla chips.

