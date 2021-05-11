Detroit completes $8.6M overhaul on Oakman Boulevard to prevent flooding

The Detroit News

Detroit — The city has completed an $8.6 million infrastructure overhaul to reduce basement backups and flooding in a neighborhood on the northwest side.

Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department initiated the project last May to convert 10 medians along Oakman Boulevard into bio-retention gardens in the the city's Aviation neighborhood to keep about 37 million gallons of storm water out of the combined sewer system.

The project, officials said Tuesday, fulfills a commitment Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made to residents after significant flooding following heavy rains in August 2014.

Metro Detroit was hit with the second-raniest day it has seen in almost a century that summer, as 4.5 inches of rain fell on the region over a four-hour span. The event prompted flooding and the closure of multiple highways, including Interstates 75, 696 and 94, and the Southfield and Lodge freeways. The widespread damage required millions in federal disaster aid.

“More than five years in the making, the Oakman project demonstrates how we can transform existing infrastructure, in this case, boulevard medians, to improve stormwater management, reduce street flooding and basement backups and further reduce combined sewer overflows during major rain events,” Palencia Mobley, DWSD's deputy director and chief engineer said in a Tuesday statement.

The project spans the boulevard from Joy to Tireman with surface-level features that are similar to rain gardens. Underneath eight of the bioretention sites, DWSD installed chambers to temporarily store stormwater before it's slowly released into the sewer system. In some locations, catch basin connections have been rerouted to new storm water pipes that flow into the median, officials noted in a Tuesday press release.

Detroit-based Blaze Contracting was selected in 2019 by water commissioners and Detroit's City Council for the project. The company and its subcontractors employed dozens of Detroiters for the project as part of a Duggan administration executive order that calls for local hiring on large municipal projects.

Blaze's contract will remain in place for another two years for maintenance. Afterward, DWSD will seek out proposals to maintain that work after 2023.

DWSD officials said residents provided feedback in 2017 and reviewed designs in 2018 on trees, plantings and others features being incorporated into the green infrastructure project. A final meeting was held in February 2020 prior to the project getting underway.

The water department has installed 15 other green stormwater infrastructure projects in the past seven years, which manage 24.5 million gallons of stormwater annually, DWSD said.

