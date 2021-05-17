Child, 3, in critical condition after he's found in family pool in Detroit, police say

The Detroit News

A 3-year-old was in critical condition after he was found in the family pool in Detroit, police said late Monday.

Detroit police said the victim was discovered in the pool in the 2100 block of Helen at about 8 p.m., according to preliminary information.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he his condition was listed as critical.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, which remains under investigation, to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740.