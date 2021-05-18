New Orleans official to lead Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has named the leader of the New Orleans Business Alliance as its new CEO, officials announced Tuesday.

The organization’s executive committee announced Quentin L. Messer Jr.'s selection following a national search. Messer joins the MEDC after serving as president and CEO of the New Orleans group since 2015.

“We work hard every day to bring good jobs to Michigan and support strong communities across our state through the critical work of the MEDC,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Quentin brings a wealth of experience to this role and a clear passion for ensuring the benefits of economic development extend to everyone."

While in New Orleans, Messer led efforts including business attraction, small business growth, and talent development while also leading efforts to secure significant private sector investment.

“America is at its best when Michigan is at its best, and I’m thrilled to join the proven MEDC team, the governor, the legislature and economic development stakeholders across this great state in driving an economy that creates upward mobility and opportunity for the broadest possible group of Michiganders,” he said. “Economic development is about connecting people to good jobs, connecting businesses to great people and financial capital, and supporting vibrant communities, and I look forward to doing this vital work at MEDC.”

Messer’s role will involve carrying out the organization’s core mission including business development and attraction, community development and providing access to capital.

“Throughout this national search process, we have remained committed to selecting a leader with the right experience and skills to carry out the ongoing and exceptional work by the MEDC to build a strong and vibrant economic recovery that helps our state’s businesses retain, grow and create more good-paying jobs for Michigan’s working families,” said Awenate Cobbina, chair of the MEDC Executive Committee. “Quentin is immensely qualified to step into this role and brings tremendous energy, insight and experience to help sustain and increase our momentum around economic development in Michigan.”

