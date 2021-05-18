Rocket employees to begin return next month under hybrid model

About 19,000 employees of Rocket Companies Inc. will begin returning to work in downtown Detroit starting the week of June 7 with a new hybrid workplace model, the mortgage giant said Tuesday.

More than a year ago, the city's largest employer sent its thousands of employees home to work remotely as COVID-19 cases appeared in Michigan and along with them, spending dollars and other activity. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting orders requiring remote work starting next week.

The parent of Rocket Mortgage's Quicken Loans LLC, title insurer Amrock LLC and automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto will join other corporations, including the Detroit Three automakers, in allowing for in-person and remote work when employees return — at least at first.

"Over the past 15 months, Rocket Companies learned that our organization can be incredibly effective, set records and provide industry-leading client service — all while having the flexibility that comes with working remotely," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "We are pairing these lessons with the enhanced collaboration, innovation and relationship building that comes with being in person."

Employees who said they would work more effectively in the office will return first. Most will be working two to three days in-person each week, the company said. The company's remaining roughly 5,000 employees on June 21 will begin to work in Cleveland; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Phoenix.

