AAA: Average Michigan gas price falls 1 cent per gallon from last week

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in Michigan fell slightly from last week to $2.95 a gallon, according to AAA in Michigan.

This week's price is down a penny, the Auto Club Group said Monday in its weekly fuel price report. It is also up 17 cents from last month and $1.11 more than the same week last year, the company said.

A major reason for the decrease is the restart of the Colonial Pipeline, which provides nearly half of all fuel consumed on the East Coast and was shut down earlier this month due to a cyberattack, AAA said.

"The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists," Adrienne Woodland, a AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman said in a statement. "While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday."

Since the Colonial Pipeline was shut down on May 7, the average national gas price has risen 9 cents to $3.04 — the highest since October 2014.

AAA said the national average will likely continue to fluctuate over the next few days and states where prices spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.

It also said Michigan's highest average gas prices are found in Marquette at $3.07 per gallon, Metro Detroit at $3 a gallon and Traverse City, $2.99 a gallon. The state's lowest average prices are in Grand Rapids, $2.87 a gallon, Lansing, $2.88 a gallon, and Jackson, $2.89 a gallon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez