Meijer: Get vaccinated for COVID-19, get a $10 coupon

Customers who complete the COVID-19 vaccination process at a Meijer store will be rewarded with a $10 off coupon good on any purchase, the Grand Rapids-based grocery store chain announced on Thursday.

Customers who completed their vaccinations with other providers can receive a different coupon worth $10 off any Meijer store purchase of $50 or more. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccines requires just one injection.

"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a press release. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe.

"Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."

Customers will receive their $10 coupon after receiving their final dose at a Meijer store, according to the press release. Customers who completed the process somewhere else can present their completed vaccination card at their local Meijer store for a coupon worth $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.

Meijer pharmacies started providing COVID-19 vaccinations in late January after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the State of Michigan.

The retailer launched a walk-up vaccine program at all of its locations across the Midwest in late April. The retailer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer pharmacies have administered more than 1.3 million doses so far. The program is open to all eligible individuals including adolescents ages 12 to 17 who come with a parent or guardian.

Now that vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is offering the shots on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The company says every store will keep a minimum of 100 doses available for walk-up customers, to be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can also register for a vaccination appointment by texting COVID to the number 75049, or online at clinic.meijer.com.

Meijer is one of many retailers and grocery stores to drop mask requirements in stores based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

