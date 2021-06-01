Consumers Energy electricity rate increases 50% during peak hours

Consumers Energy's 1.6 million residential electricity customers this week will begin paying 50% more during peak afternoon hours in an effort to reduce energy generation in the future.

The Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. subsidiary has notified customers in recent weeks of the utility’s move to the new standard summer peak rate from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays starting Tuesday. A 2019 pilot that included nearly 50,000 customers showed households most likely will be paying about $2 more per month without changing their behavior.

The higher cost is a part of the company's clean energy plan that includes retiring its coal generating stations by 2040.

"Some of the power plants that get built don't get use for much of the year," Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler said, noting energy consumption doubles on hot summer days in Michigan. "They are built to meet the peak. The peak is very rare in Michigan. In southern states like Florida, they might be used year-round.

"This became a question of 'Is there a more affordable approach and a more environmentally appropriate approach?' This can make a significant impact by simply shifting that usage to different hours of the day."

The new rate has customers paying almost 15 cents per kilowatt-hour during peak hours and about 10 cents during off-peak times.

Consumers can save by adjusting their air conditioner one degree warmer, postponing chores like running the dishwasher outside of peak hours, replacing air-conditioning filters once a month, installing a smart thermostat or swapping out incandescent lightbulbs for LEDs.

In a statement, the Michigan Public Service Commission charged with regulating utilities said it "believes this rate will empower customers who shift some of their households’ electricity use — such as air conditioners, washers and dryers and other energy-intensive devices — away from the times of day when overall demand on the electric grid is highest to save money."

