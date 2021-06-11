Boston Consulting Group opens offices in downtown Detroit

Boston Consulting Group has opened its offices in a $70 million development next door to Little Caesars Arena.

The international business strategy consulting firm moved from offices in Troy to a 30,000-square-foot office space at 2715 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit. It’s the second tenant for the five-story building, joining law firm Warner Norcross + Judd, which moved in earlier this year.

Boston Consulting Group, founded in 1963, provides consultation services in areas including customer insights, pricing and revenue management, and business and organizational purpose to a variety of industries, including financial services, health care, education, automotive and nonprofit.

The firm has offices in more than 50 countries; its previous local office was on West Big Beaver Road in Troy.

“The move to Detroit and the custom floor plan will enhance the workplace environment for our employees and be very well received by our business partners,” said Michelle Andersen, managing director & senior partner of BCG’s Detroit practice, in a statement. “This new space will support our work as we expand our relationships, find new sources of value creation for our clients, and give our team the chance to be a part of Detroit’s incredible energy.”

The building replaces a surface parking lot at Sproat Street and sits between Little Caesars Arena, which opened in September 2017, and the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, which opened in August 2018. The project created hundreds of construction and construction-related jobs for Detroit and Michigan residents, according to Olympia Development of Michigan.

"Our steady and balanced development approach continues to attract a variety of successful businesses who share our desire to be a part of Detroit’s future,” said Stefan Stration, vice president of development at Olympia Development of Michigan.

The building features floor-to-ceiling glass and also has enhanced indoor air-quality and enhanced air/particle filtration and noise reduction, officials said. Detroit-based Christman-Brinker managed the building construction and Southfield-based Harley Ellis Devereaux was lead architect.

Other projects Olympia Development says it expects to complete this year include the long-awaited redevelopment of the former 13-story Eddystone Hotel at Sproat and Park Avenue. The historic Italian Renaissance-style building opened in 1924 and closed in the late 1990s. Also expected to be complete this year is the restoration of the former Women’s City Club at 2110 Park Ave.

