Huntington commits to $40 billion community plan, with $1B for Detroit and Wayne County

On the heels of Huntington Bancshares Inc.'s merger last week with TCF Financial Corp., the newly combined bank detailed a new $40 billion national community plan — $11 billion of it for Michigan and $1 billion in new commitments to the city of Detroit and Wayne County.

Banking executives, local government officials and community leaders announced the new plan Wednesday at an event at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Detroit's riverfront.

Huntington leaders said the new plan is aimed at addressing social, racial, environmental inequities across its multi-state footprint. The plan includes the addition of $40 billion to its community plan, an amount that CEO Steve Steinour said was the bank's largest commitment ever. The plan represents an increase of about $5 billion of new funding above the historical lending and investing of Huntington and TCF, according to a news release.

Huntington plans to adopt an affordable housing and consumer lending goal of $24 billion, with $12 billion of that total "committed to meeting the needs of minority and under-resourced populations," according to the release.

The bank also plans to allocate $16 billion for minority borrowers and communities as part of its racial and social equity initiatives.

And Huntington also will expand its small business lending programs, with a $10 billion commitment over five years, $2 billion of which will focus on lending to minority-owned businesses or businesses operating in majority-minority communities.

And the bank said it would commit $6.5 billion in loans and investments "to enhance programs and services that foster equity in areas including but not limited to affordable housing, small business financial and community services that provide food security, financial empowerment and workforce development," according to the release.

Huntington over the next several months will have discussions with a "cross-section" of leaders to develop specific initiatives to tackle environmental health challenges in under-resourced communities.

Huntington last week said it had completed its $22 billion all-stock merger with Detroit-based TCF. The newly-merged financial institution, which replaces the TCF name with Huntington, is co-headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and Detroit. The bank's commercial banking business will be based in Detroit, in TCF's 20-story building on Woodward and Elizabeth Street.

"Huntington and TCF already have shown their dedication to Detroit by pledging $10 million to the Strategic Neighborhood Fund," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "So, we are especially proud that the new combined bank chose our city to make such an important announcement about its national Community Plan.

"Building Huntington’s co-headquarters in Detroit and furthering support of the region with another $1 billion pledge to the city and Wayne County is evidence of the bank’s deep-rooted commitment to our residents, businesses and communities."

