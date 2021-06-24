Eastland Center to be razed to make way for industrial site

Harper Woods — The long-troubled Eastland Center shopping mall will be razed and replaced by an industrial site with 250 construction jobs and 560 permanent jobs, Mayor Valerie Kindle said Thursday.

The mayor's announcement, made at a news conference outside the mall, comes after years of decline for the center as stores left with the e-commerce boom. Eastland has also been the site of shootings in recent years.

While acknowledging it is hard to let go of the mall, Kindle said that the industrial site is a step in the right direction as it will bring jobs and bolster the local economy.

“We’re embarking upon a great partnership to move forward, to move Harper Woods forward, and to do the best thing we can for our citizens,” she said. “So much good is going to come out of this — we haven’t even realized all the good that will be coming forward.”

The plans will mean the end of one of Metro Detroit's oldest shopping malls. Eastland Center opened in 1957.

In 2018, CW Capital auctioned much of the mall through Southfield-based real estate brokerage firm Farbman Group. It included about 640,000 square feet of the mall's 1.4 million square feet of space, The Detroit News reported at the time.

The mall has been in debt since 2006 and the owners entered financial receivership in 2015.

CW Capital bought the property the following year.

The mall's Macy's store closed in 2017, followed the next year by Target. Eastland's Sears location closed nearly a decade ago.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.