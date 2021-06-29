McLaren Macomb nurses authorize strike, cite patient care concerns

The union representing nurses at McLaren Macomb Hospital said Tuesday that a majority of its nurses voted in favor of striking over patient care issues.

Officials with OPEIU Local 40 said that more than 8 out of 10 RNs at McLaren Macomb voted to authorize a strike. The union represents 550 nurses whose contract with the Mount Clemens hospital expires July 27.

"Hopefully we’ll continue bargaining," OPEIU Local 40 President Jeffrey Morawski said Tuesday. "But if we're not getting anywhere, we’ll put a 10-day notice in to call for a strike."

Negotiations for a new contract began in February, but union officials said talks have stalled due to what they say is the Mount Clemens hospital's "failure to resolve significant patient safety and nursing morale issues."

"Our RNs have worked diligently and endlessly over the last year dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, with a remarkable lack of support from McLaren," Morawski said in a statement Tuesday. "A central issue in the negotiations is to provide safe and appropriate nurse-patient ratios, which is the best way to protect our community. With these vote totals, obviously the nurses do not favor McLaren's wholly inadequate proposals that seemingly are designed only to protect McLaren's bottom line."

McLaren Macomb officials did not immediately comment.

There are 130 outstanding unresolved grievances related to providing adequate staff for patient care, said the union’s vice president, Dina Carlisle.

“In most of these cases, McLaren failed to meet the staffing ratios already in the contract,” she said. “In addition, there is a wholesale failure to provide the non-RN assistants that the contract requires.”

