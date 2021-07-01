$25 million project breathes new life into Detroit apartment complex

Detroit — When Lyric Le’Son lived at the former Elmwood Park Plaza apartments a few years ago, he found the building to be good but basic.

Returning after a $25 million redevelopment, Le'Son seemed impressed with the building, now known as City Club Apartments Lafayette Park.

“It’s 100% night and day,” he said. “This is something I don’t expect to see in Detroit as far as how they’ve done it so far. I expect this in Atlanta or Miami. From all the amenities that we have, even to the way that the place looks. It’s completely different.”

Detroit-based City Club Apartments LLC, a 100-year-old company and developer, celebrated Thursday the redevelopment of City Club Apartments Lafayette Park at 750 Chene. The 18-story high-rise in the city's Rivertown District has 202 apartments and penthouses. Twenty percent of the units are affordable for existing and new residents.

The father of Jonathan Holtzman, co-founder and CEO of City Club Apartments Toby Holtzman was among the first developers of the Elmwood Park Plaza nearly 50 years ago. At the time, the property included a Farmer Jack store and the Elmwood Park Library. The library remains a tenant.

"Here we are from the early 70's to now 2021, 50 years later and being able to redevelop this into a modern development," Jonathan Holtzman said.

The property has been transformed into a building with a luxurious, hotel-like feel. The lobby's decor and furnishing has a variety of vibrant textures and colors and the Detroit-inspired design is mimicked throughout the various common spaces, including the gym and the entertainment club room with seating areas, fireplace and gourmet kitchen.

"We have those still working from home and have to meet clients here sometimes," said Paul Rudolph, senior sales consultant for the complex, said as he stood in the entry lounge. "It's really nice to be able to have a secured space that you don't have to worry about their impression. This place is already elevating that for you."

The development also has a bark park and dog run, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, outdoor lounge, communal seating areas and a Zen garden. There are also new air conditioning units in each apartment and an extended-hour concierge.

Rudolph said more than 50% of the 202 units are already rented and they expect to fully lease the building by the end of the summer.

The units are 550-square-foot, one-bedroom apartments and rents range from $1,065 a month for the affordable units to $1,500 for the penthouse units on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors. About 15 tenants who chose to stay throughout the renovations are under a separate rental rate program.

The city negotiated a deal with the developer for residents who qualified for affordable housing to be given a chance to stay while paying reduced rent. In exchange, the Housing and Revitalization Department offered the property owners a 12-year, $1.46 million tax abatement known as an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act exemption.

“It wasn’t an easy deal to make happen, but I appreciate the developer understood the importance of ensuring that our Detroit residents and specifically lower-income Detroiters had an opportunity to stay,” said Donald Rencher, the city's group executive of Planning, Housing & Development.

Detroit Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield said she found the developer willing to preserve affordability.

"I'm excited about the development," she said. "I think that it shows how you can incorporate affordable housing in a new development and still welcome new people while also protecting those that have been there. The fact that all of the legacy Detroiters in that building were offered the opportunity to stay was very important to me and those who chose to stay will have the ability to stay in a completely renovated, updated unit."

The size of the apartments remains the same, but in some cases walls were removed to create a more spacious layout, Rudolph said.

Le'Son said he liked the change.

“They tore down some walls to give it more space and it opens the apartment in the right way," he said.

