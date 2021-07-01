Developer misses deadline for Herman Kiefer Hospital development project

The City of Detroit said Thursday that the developer of the Herman Kiefer project has missed a deadline to rehabilitate the first 15 of more than 100 blighted houses he purchased from the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Ron Castellano, managing member of Herman Kiefer Development LLC, missed the June 30 deadline and now has until July 31 to complete the work he started on the first batch of homes, otherwise the Detroit Land Bank can take back the properties, officials said.

The project is part of a $143 million development deal with the city to reinvent the former 10-building Herman Kiefer medical complex and adjacent neighborhood.

“Our inspections show that the developer has made major progress on the 15 houses, however, they have not fully met the requirements of their June 30 deadline," said Donald Rencher, the city's group executive of Planning, Housing & Development. "Therefore, under the terms of the development agreement, the developer now enters a 30-day cure period to meet those requirements.”

Neither Castellano nor Hazel Balaban, project director for Herman Kiefer, immediately responded to requests for comment.

A recent drive down Philadelphia Street, where the first batch of homes are to be completed, showed signs of exterior work needed on the houses. It was unclear what interior work still needed to be complete.

In a notice addressed to Herman Kiefer Development LLC and its affiliate, Virginia Park 1 LLC, the Detroit Land Bank Authority said the companies failed to receive a certificates of compliance issued by the City of Detroit or certificates of acceptance issued by City of Detroit for each permit pulled for the properties.

If the developer does not meet the requirements, according to the development agreement, the land bank has the right to take the properties back and not move forward with the sale of additional properties.

The housing development portion of the Herman Kiefer development has been met with some criticism as residents have expressed disappointment with delays and the lack of visible progress since the deal was signed in 2015. Castellano closed on the hospital property in 2018 and as of this past spring he had closed on 28 of the 119 houses he has an option to purchase from the land bank.

Some residents have formed a coalition in an effort to acquire some of the houses and vacant land Castellano is entitled to under his deal with Detroit but hasn't yet developed.

