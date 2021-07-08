Trinity Health mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, contractors

The Detroit News

A second major health system based in Michigan will require its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trinity Health, based in Livonia, announced Thursday that its employees, contractors and others conducting business in its hospitals must be vaccinated by Sept. 21.

Last month Henry Ford Health System said its workers, contractors, volunteers and students must be vaccinated by Sept. 10.

Trinity Health officials said the vaccines help employees keep their colleagues and patients safe from the coronavirus.

“As a faith-based health care system, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable,” said Rob Casalou, chief executive officer of Trinity Health Michigan.

He said he realized some employees will disagree with the decision but, after getting worker feedback and studying the issue, he believed the requirement was the right decision.

Dr. Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan, said the vaccines and their effectiveness are widely supported by the medical community.

“The science is clear,” she said. “Vaccines protect against infection and they help save lives.”

Trinity Health has 24,000 employees in Michigan and 117,000 in 22 states.

Its Michigan facilities include five St. Joseph Mercy Health System hospitals, three Mercy Health hospitals, and two medical groups, IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners.

About 75% of Trinity Health workers have already received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, said the officials.

The health system will employ rolling deadlines for different types of employees, setting dates by which they must submit proof of vaccinations.

Exemptions will be available for religious or health reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved.

Workers who fail to show proof of vaccination will be terminated, officials said.