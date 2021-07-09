AT&T sells addition to downtown Detroit headquarters

AT&T has sold the addition to its downtown Detroit headquarters, the telecommunications company confirmed Friday.

The sale of 444 Michigan Avenue was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business. According to the publication, an affiliate of New York City-based Reign Capital LLC, Reign CO1 Propco LLC, purchased the 551,453-square-foot, 20-story building for $15.5 million.

"We remain committed to Detroit, and this change in building ownership will not affect our employees or operations," Brandy Bell-Truskey, AT&T spokeswoman, wrote in a statement Friday.

Bell-Truskey provided no further comment regarding the sale.

Reign Capital LLC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Loopnet.com, the building has been on and off the market for the past five years, first listed for sale in September 2016, then again in June 2020 and November 2020.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN