Detroit casinos generated $108.1 million in revenue in June as capacity restrictions eased

Detroit's three casinos collectively reported $108.1 million in aggregate revenue for the month of June, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino — were under capacity limits tied to the coronavirus pandemic for 21 of 30 days last month. The restrictions lifted June 22, marking the first time since early 2020 the casinos were permitted to operate at full capacity.

The monthly report from the control board includes revenue tied to table games and slots as well as retail sports betting. Revenues from online gambling and sports betting, which launched in Michigan in January, is reported separately.

MGM captured 44% of the market in June, while MotorCity's market share was 35% and Greektown's was 21%.

Table games and slots at the three casinos generated $105.8 million in revenue. That was a 2% decline compared with May. The casinos were closed in June 2020 due to the pandemic, but in June 2019 they recorded $117.5 million in revenue from table games and slots.

MGM reported $46.3 million in gaming revenue, MotorCity reported $37.2 million and Greektown reported $22.3 million.

In total, the three venues paid $8.6 million in gaming taxes to the state and $12.6 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city last month.

For the second quarter of 2021, MGM reported gaming revenue of $135.7 million, MotorCity reported $115.3 million and Greektown reported $70.2 million. They paid $26 million in gaming taxes to the state over that period.

Meanwhile, retail sports betting generated $2.3 million in revenue in June. Total handle, or the amount wagered, was more than $24.3 million.

For the month, retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts came in at $819,272 for Greektown, $796,206 for MotorCity and $680,434 for MGM. Those receipts subtract the monetary value of free play incentives bettors got.

The casinos paid $86,785 in retail sports betting taxes to the state and $106,071 to the city last month.

Through the first six months of the year, MotorCity reported $4,585,416 in aggregate retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts. Greektown reported $4,546,994 and MGM reported $3,410,243.

