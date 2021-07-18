Pistons unveil plans for courtside club at Little Caesars Arena

What's being billed as a first-of-its-kind courtside club with a bar that offers select liquors, a house beer and an appetizer-style menu will be a new fixture at Detroit Pistons games.

The CURE Insurance Courtside Club will be behind a basketball hoop near the visitors' bench. Renderings of the club show high-top tables with no chairs.

The club will be open to people with courtside seats, which are some of the most expensive game tickets. It will also be open during Pistons networking and brand-partner events.

“The CURE Insurance Courtside Club is a unique opportunity to reshape and enhance the fan experience,” said Brenden Mallette, senior vice president of corporate partnerships and engagement for the Pistons, in a news release. “As our fans return to Little Caesars Arena this fall in full force for the first time in nearly 18 months, the club is one of many new amenities that will welcome them back to Detroit Basketball.”

The club will first open for the 2021-2022 pre-season home opener. Being part of the courtside club comes with parking in a garage attached to Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons play home games.

CURE, the club's namesake, is a New Jersey-based auto insurance company. The vodka company Grey Goose will be the presenting sponsor of the club's bar.

There is an email list sign-up for those looking for more information about the club.

