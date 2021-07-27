Romulus site selected for Ford battery facility Ion Park

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it has selected the city of Romulus for the site of a previously announced global battery research and development center.

Ford's Ion Park project moved forward after the Michigan Strategic Fund — part of the state's quasi-governmental economic development organization, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. — approved the transfer of an existing renaissance zone in the Wayne County city to the Dearborn automaker.

The renaissance zone will transfer from A123 Systems Inc., a company that in 2010 received approval from the MSF for the creation of a 15-year renaissance zone, according to a MEDC memo on the request. The zone is slated to expire Dec. 31, 2025, with a remaining value of about $1 million over that period.

Ford plans to refurbish an existing 270,000-square-foot facility there.

A123 ceased operations at the facility sometime this year. Ford is "negotiating the purchase of land and facility located within the zone," according to MEDC. A MEDC memo refers to Ford's plans for the facility as "phase one" of the project and says Ford expects to bring about 200 employees to the site within 18 months of renovations being complete.

"The state of Michigan is proud to support Ford as it builds on its commitment to develop the industry's future right here in Michigan, growing its legendary presence in the state while at the same time ensuring Michigan is seen as the electric vehicle R&D and manufacturing leader for centuries to come," said MEDC CEO Quentin Messer, Jr.

Ion Park, described by Ford as a "collaborative learning laboratory," will house some 200 engineers, researchers and other workers. Employees there will research and test battery technologies and pilot advanced manufacturing techniques to help Ford boost battery cell volumes, improve battery range and reduce costs. The center will be home to the development and manufacturing of both lithium-ion — the more prevalent technology currently in use — and solid-state battery cells and arrays.

Ion Park represents $100 million of a total $185 million investment Ford is making in the development, testing and manufacture of battery cells and cell arrays. It also is part of the $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025 that the company announced earlier this year, building on previous commitments.

"The new lab will help Ford speed up the battery development process to deliver even more capable, affordable batteries and is part of Ford's renewed commitment to making Michigan a centerpiece of its focus on EVs," Anand Sankaran, director of Ion Park, said in a statement.

Ion Park is just one prong of Ford's electrification push.

The company launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, late last year. It revealed the forthcoming battery-electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup truck — to be assembled in Dearborn starting next year — earlier this year. It's preparing to launch an electric version of its Transit commercial van.

And Ion Park ties in with Ford's plans, announced earlier this year, to manufacture batteries with joint-venture partner SK Innovation.

“Ford’s investment in battery research and development in Romulus will support hundreds of good-paying jobs, attract innovative talent to Michigan, and help us continue leading the world in advanced mobility and manufacturing,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Ford is an American icon that has left its mark on the world over a century, and with the research that will take place at Ford Ion Park, they will shape the next century while reducing emissions and accelerating electrification.”

