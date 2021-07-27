State board OKs tax incentives for Northland Mall redevelopment

Tax incentives for the redevelopment of the Northland Mall site in Southfield were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Michigan Strategic Fund board.

The board granted $26 million in brownfield tax credits to Michigan-based Contour Companies’ Northland City Center, LLC for the $402 million project that will involve a partial demolition of the former mall and the construction of a city market and mixed-use buildings.

Southfield City Administrator Fred Zorn said during the meeting Tuesday that the project “represents seven years of effort since the departure of Macy’s, Target and the bankruptcy of the mall.”

