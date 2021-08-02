Detroit neighborhood gets $8 million affordable housing development

The city of Detroit announced Monday the opening of a new $8 million affordable housing development in the city’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Junction Apartments at 258 E. Milwaukee St. is a 22,845-square-foot, four-story building with 25 units. The developers, the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance and Bingham Farms-based MHT Housing, have set aside 20 of the units as affordable, with monthly rental rates ranging from $454 to $945 with water included.

The rents are based on 40% to 80% of the area median income, according to the city’s Housing & Revitalization Department.

“We know that those who are making the least sometimes need the most help,” Cleophus Bradley, director of Operations for the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance, said in a statement Monday. “We also believe that affordable housing done right, does the most good to create housing options that are every bit as good as non-affordable housing. Just because they cannot afford to pay more does not mean they deserve less.”

So far, 12 tenants have moved into the building, officials said.

The announcement comes two weeks after the city celebrated more than $150 million in investments to develop hundreds of affordable housing units across Detroit with the aid of low-income housing tax credits.

There is an ongoing effort to preserve and add to the city's more than 10,000 existing affordable housing units by 2023.

The Milwaukee Junction Apartments complex sits in the greater New Center area, a part of the city that has seen increases in demand and rental rates.

Officials said there are no differences between the affordable and the market rate units. Features include central air-conditioning, in-unit washers and dryers, a large community room, private parking and bike storage.

“This is truly a mixed-income development, one that is representative of the community as a whole,” said Julie Schneider, director of the Housing, Planning and Development Department. “It is so important that we create developments and neighborhoods with Detroiters of all walks of life together instead of sectioning off people based on their income."

