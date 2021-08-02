Mask guidance for vaccinated covers 46% of Mich. population

David Eggert

Associated Press

Lansing — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”

The guidance affected 31 counties as of Monday – including large ones such as Oakland, Macomb and Ingham – up from 10 mostly small, rural counties when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations were issued nearly a week ago. The counties are home to more than 4.5 million residents, 46% of the state’s population.

Michigan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 678 on Saturday, an increase from 241 two weeks before. The case rate, 76.8 per 100,000 people, was lower than in all but four states, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not plan to reinstate a mask requirement but has urged people to get vaccinated and wear a face covering when inside and among groups. Nearly 57% of residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, which is shy of the national average of 58%. Michigan’s vaccine rate ranks around the middle of the pack among states.

Michigan's mask mandate was lifted for vaccinated individuals on May 15 — 385 days after the mask mandate was first put in place — and extended to unvaccinated individuals on June 22.

Whitmer began wearing her mask indoors again at a press conference on July 27 as the CDC recommended increased mask-wearing to prevent transmission of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

"Getting vaccinated and wearing masks when we are inside and close together will always be a smart thing to do as long as COVID is around — and COVID will be around for a while," she said.

Still, the governor stopped short of advocating for rules requiring mask usage.

"I do not anticipate another pandemic order, not in the near future and maybe not ever," Whitmer added. "The fact of the matter is we now know a lot more about this virus. We have vaccines."

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.