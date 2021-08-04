Rocket to require unvaccinated workers be tested, wear masks

Rocket Companies Inc. will require unvaccinated employees to wear masks in the office and get tested weekly, the mortgage giant said Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise as the more contagious delta variant spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending even vaccinated people wear masks when in public indoors to protect from the variant strain in areas with "substantial" or "high" transmission.

Wayne County, the home of Detroit-based Rocket, isn't there. It has "moderate" transmission with cases up 42% and the positivity rate is up 1.2% over the past seven days, according to the CDC. Rocket will require its U.S. employees to attest to their vaccine status starting Aug. 23.

"Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated, or are not two weeks past their final shot, will be required to complete weekly COVID tests and immediately begin wearing masks when moving about the office," Rocket spokesman Aaron Emerson said in a statement. "As the Delta COVID variant continues to spread, we will remain vigilant and take every action we deem necessary to protect our people and our hometowns.”

