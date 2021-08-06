Detroit's annual Labor Day March canceled over virus concerns

The Detroit News

Detroit — For the second consecutive year, the city's annual Labor Day March has been canceled because of concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant, officials said.

Daryl Newman, president of the Metro-Detroit AFL-CIO, announced the cancellation Friday.

The Metro-Detroit AFL-CIO executive board and other major unions who participate in the parade as well as community partners made the decision to keep the community safe, according to a press release.

"While we desire to celebrate the victories of Michigan's labor movement over the last year, the Metro-Detroit AFL-CIO and our affiliated unions have always prioritized the safety of our workers," Newman said in the news release. "The decision to cancel this year's Labor Day March as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic stands as a testament to that mission."

The AFL-CIO canceled last year's annual Labor Day march in June last year as the pandemic continued to rage.

The parade from the old Tiger Stadium site down Michigan Avenue to Hart Plaza usually features the Democratic presidential candidate or a high-profile surrogate because of the party's tight ties to organized labor.

In 2016, former President Bill Clinton walked the procession instead of his wife Hillary, the party's nominee. President Donald Trump drew the support of some union members and scored a 10,704-vote win, becoming the first Republican to win Michigan since 1988.

President Barack Obama spoke in 2008 at the Labor Day parade and again in 2011. Vice President Joe Biden spoke in 2012 and 2014, and this year is the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.