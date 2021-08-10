Amazon reports investment of $6 billion in Michigan since 2010

Amazon announced Wednesday that it has invested more than $6 billion in Michigan since 2010 in its commitment to "creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity."

The figure, based on findings from Amazon's 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, is part of an overall $530 billion in investment the online retailer made across the United States during the past decade, the company said.

The report from economists at San Francisco-based Keystone Strategies are the result of an analysis of Amazon’s 2020 U.S. investments in areas including infrastructure and compensation.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that it has created more than 21,000 jobs in Michigan in logistics, operations, corporate and technology.

"On top of the company’s investments and direct employment, Amazon’s investments have supported the creation of more than 33,000 indirect jobs across the state," officials said in a statement. "These are jobs in supported industries including construction, transportation, retail, healthcare, food services and more."

It said that it has paid more than $160 billion in compensation to its U.S. employees and pays a starting wage of $15 an hour. That's more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The company has had an expanding presence in Michigan, particularly in recent years with the opening of several fulfillment centers, delivery stations and Amazon Hub Locker+ locations.

Among its newest sites are a same-day fulfillment center in Hazel Park, robotics fulfillment center in Pontiac, a fulfillment center for extra large items in Huron Township and a sort center in Plymouth.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN