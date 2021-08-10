Detroit casinos net nearly $117 million in revenue in July

Detroit's three casinos netted $116.9 million in aggregate revenue in July, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

That represents a 9.3% increase over June's results. There's no way to compare with July 2020, as the casinos were closed the entire month due to COVID-19 health restrictions, but the results came in slightly below July 2019's $119 million total.

Out of that total, table games and slots generated $115.7 million in revenue while retail sports betting generated $1.2 million, according to the MGCB.

For the month, MGM Grand Detroit reported revenue of $53.8 million, while MotorCity Casino Hotel reported $38.5 million and Greektown Casino reported $23.4 million. MGM Grand had the largest market share of 46% while Motor City trailed with 34% and Greektown came in at 20%.

Collectively, the casinos paid $9.4 million in gaming taxes to the state for July and submitted $13.8 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

The casinos reported total gross sports betting receipts of $1,211,857 and total handle, or the amount wagered, of nearly $18.3 million.

MGM reported $136,948 in retail sports betting revenues for the month. Motor City led with revenues of $637,681. And Greektown reported receipts totaling $437,203.

The casinos paid $45,807 to the state and $55,987 to the city in retail sports betting taxes.

The state reports revenues tied to online gaming and sports betting separately.

The results were released as the American Gaming Association, a national trade group representing the casino industry, reported a new quarterly revenue record.

U.S. commercial gaming revenue reached $13.6 billion through the first six months of the year, the AGA reported, surpassing the previous record of $11.1 billion reached in the third quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2021.

Already, the trade group said, 2021's nearly $24.8 billion in revenue is close to surpassing 2020's full-year revenue of $30 billion and is on track to surpass 2019 as the highest-grossing year ever for commercial gaming revenue.

