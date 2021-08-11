Coca-Cola to close Detroit plant by year's end, idle up to 131

Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling is closing its Detroit facility by the end of the year as it consolidates operations with its Grand Rapids site, officials said Wednesday.

Up to 131 employees at the plant are expected to lose their jobs.

"After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to consolidate our Detroit production operations into our Grand Rapids production facility, which is best positioned to achieve the size and scale needed to maximize our manufacturing operations in the state," Nancy Limon, vice president of government relations and public affairs for Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, said in an email. "We are committed to treating our employees with respect and dignity throughout this process.”

In a WARN notice to the state Aug. 3, Limon wrote that the company would close its facility at 5981 W. Warren Ave.

Most employment separations will take effect between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. The rest of the separations will occur either between Oct. 18 and Nov. 17 and Dec. 17 though Dec. 31.

The positions affected include transport drivers, machine operators, forklift operators and mechanics.

