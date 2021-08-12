Rocket Companies shares jump as it reports profit above $1 billion

Rocket Companies Inc. shares were on the rise in post-market trading Thursday, up more than 7%, as the Detroit mortgage giant hit the lower end of its guidance for the second quarter.

The parent of Rocket Mortgage (formerly known as Quicken Loans) posted a $1.037 billion profit for the May-to-July quarter, a year-over-year decrease of 70% after homeowners took advantage of historically low interest rates over the past year.

But the company grew its closed loan origination volume 15% to $83.76 billion, sitting between the $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion it had forecast. And although its gain-on-sale margin for the quarter fell to 2.78% from 5.19% a year ago, it was between the expected 2.65% and 2.95%.

Rocket's shares on Thursday closed down 0.7%, to $17.48 per share, but the price in post-market trading was quickly climbing above its $18 initial public offering price from a year ago.

Despite the increased loan volume, however, revenue fell 47% to $2.669 billion in the second quarter. Expenses increased 3.7% to $1.608 billion. Diluted earnings per share was 40 cents.

Rocket also said it was on its way to becoming the largest retail home purchase lender in the country by 2023 by doubling its purchase-closed loan origination volume from the year-ago period.

The company also highlighted the $376.4 million income achieved from its other businesses. Rocket Auto, the company's automotive retail marketplace, for example, saw a 143% year-over-year increase in the number of vehicles it sold to 15,600. Merchandise value among a hot car market tripled for the quarter from a year ago to $484 million, reflecting impact from a semiconductor shortage that has curbed auto production.

Amrock LLC, Rocket's title company, generated nearly 260,300 closings. And Rocket Homes, the company's digital real-estate platform, saw average monthly visitors to its website grow reach nearly 2 million in the second quarter as the business expanded to cover listings in all 50 states.

Total liquidity sits at $7.8 billion. Of that, $2 billion is from cash on hand.

