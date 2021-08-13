Schostak named chair of the Oakland University Board of Trustees

The Detroit News

Robert “Bobby” Schostak has been named chair of the Oakland University Board of Trustees, and Detroit native Joe Jones will serve as vice-chair.

Schostak replaces the previous chair Tonya Allen, former president and CEO of the Detroit-based Skillman Foundation. Allen announced late last year she was resigning from the philanthropic organization to lead the McKnight Foundation in Minneapolis. She resigned from the Oakland board effective Thursday.

“Tonya Allen was a remarkable leader of our board and we are very fortunate that we have trustees like Bobby Schostak and Joe Jones to step into the leadership roles as we continue our march forward as the university of choice in Michigan,” Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz said in a statement. “Trustee Schostak has shown excellent thought leadership during his time on the Board and Trustee Jones brings his own passion and commitment for OU to the role of vice chair that will serve us well.”

The board voted on the selections unanimously, Thursday, the school said in a statement.

Schostak, who was appointed to the board in 2015, is a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party. He is the president and CEO of the Templar Baker Group, a consulting firm, and serves as the co-chief executive officer of commercial real estate company Schostak Brothers & Company. He is also a partner with Compuware founder, Pete Karmanos’ Birmingham-based firm MadDog Technologies, a developer and funder of cloud-based solutions.

“As an OU alumnus it is a great honor and privilege to be selected as the next chair of the Board of Trustees and is especially an honor to serve in this leadership role with another alum Joe Jones as our vice chair,” said Bobby Schostak.”Oakland University has shaped both our lives and we want to be good stewards of this wonderful university for the students who are following in our footsteps.”

In addition to participating on the College of Arts and Sciences advisory board and the President’s Campaign Council, Schostak is a past member of the OU Foundation Board and received the Distinguished Alumni Spirit Award in 2007 for his exemplary volunteer service to the university.

Jones is a city commissioner in Grand Rapids and president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Urban League, which promotes economic empowerment and civil rights for minority communities. He is also co-chair of the Urban Core Collective.

Jones serves on the boards of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, Experience Grand Rapids, and Spectrum Health Hospital Group, among others. An ordained minister, he is an assistant pastor with the Brown-Hutcherson Ministries in Grand Rapids.

Jones is a 1994 graduate of Oakland University, earning a bachelor’s of arts degree in communication arts. He went on to earn a master’s degree in ministry leadership from Cornerstone University.