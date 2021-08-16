Pontiac's UWM reports $138.7M profit, narrows gap with Rocket Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. on Monday recorded a net income of $138.7 million in the second quarter, down 74% year-over-year following last year's booming housing market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite that, the Pontiac mortgage giant surpassed its expectations, decreasing its gap with crosstown rival Rocket Mortgage with a record $59.2 billion in originations for the April-to-June quarter. UWM had forecasted the total would be between $51 billion and $55 billion. Still, shares were falling 2.7% in pre-market trading Monday morning.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia has set his eyes on surpassing Rocket Mortgage by 2024 as the country's largest direct mortgage lender, despite UWM exclusively selling loans through mortgage brokers who find products and rates from various lenders for their clients. It's the No. 1 lender in this wholesale channel. Rocket does wholesale loans, but also originates mortgages directly with homeowners.

Rocket Companies Inc., which includes Rocket Mortgage, title insurer Amrock LLC, automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto and more, last week said it made $1.037 billion in profit in the second quarter and closed $83.76 billion in mortgages, which was up 15% year-over-year.

UWM's originations increased 90% even after losing some partners in March when Ishbia issued an ultimatum to brokers, saying UWM would no longer work with those who continued to do business with Rocket and Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

UWM expects third-quarter originations will fall between $57 billion and $62 billion. Rocket is predicting closing between $82 billion and $87 billion in loans.

In the second quarter, loans for home purchases jumped to represent 41% of UWM's mix for the quarter to a record $24.06 billion, up almost three times year-over-year. The rest of the $35.15 billion came from refinances, a 41% increase, as homeowners took advantage of historically low interest rates.

"We demonstrated the strength of our business by delivering our best quarter of all-time in terms of overall production and purchase production," Ishbia said in a statement. "As we have said previously, UWM is built to succeed not only when there is a refi boom and margins are at record highs, but also when margins are compressed and purchase business drives the volume."

Gain margins were at 0.81% in the second quarter, down from 2.43% a year ago, but that was in line with the midpoint of its forecast. Revenue fell 42% to $484.7 million, and expenses increased 19% to $344.5 million.

The company's more than 60-day delinquency rate was at 1.19%, and its forbearance rate was 1.06% as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic disruption.

The company ended June with $1.048 billion in cash and cash equivalents, an 84% increase from a year ago. On Oct. 6, UWM will pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share of Class A common stock as of Sept. 10.

Ishbia will hold a call with investors at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

