Apple taps four Metro Detroit minority businesses for accelerator

Apple Inc. said Tuesday that four Metro Detroit companies have been accepted to its first Impact Accelerator class designed to provide opportunities for minority-owned environmental businesses in communities most impacted by climate change.

The local companies are: Diversified Chemical Technologies, a chemical safety firm in Detroit; RFG-MPW Environmental & Facility Service, an industrial cleaning and environmental service company in Detroit; VMX International, an environmental services company in Detroit; and Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, a environmental solutions company in Southfield.

The companies are among 15 nationwide that will participate in the Impact Accelerator, a three-month virtual training program that could lead to supplier opportunities with Apple. Other participants include firms in Silicon Valley in California and the Tribal Regions Across the Dakotas, Apple said.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said in a statement. “On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people.

"The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change.”

Participants will receive customized training and have access to Apple experts and alumni, officials said. Following the three-month virtual program, the companies will be considered for supplier opportunities with Apple.

Apple launched its Impact Accelerator as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative last year. An Apple Developer Academy to open in downtown Detroit at 660 Woodward Avenue is also part of that initiative.

