Technology diversity nonprofit NPower opens permanent Detroit space

NPower, a nonprofit aiming to increase diversity within the technology industry, opened a permanent educational space Wednesday in Detroit.

The organization offers veterans and youth from underserved communities a free, six-month training in preparation for jobs in the tech field. The training is meant to create a diverse talent pipeline to fill the growing need for entry-level IT workers.

NPower previously operated a temporary training space in Davenport University's Detroit campus. Nearly 85% of students completed the program and a majority secured jobs in the technology field with an average pay increase of 519%, according to the nonprofit.

Local hiring partners the organization works with include Rock Central, Shift Digital and Google.

NPower's new Detroit location is in Bedrock-owned Lothrop Landing in New Center. The new space has two classrooms and multiple conference rooms and study spaces for participants.

“The space is absolutely beautiful and provides accommodating access for local Detroiters with access to the QLine, public transportation and multiple parking options,” Camille Walker Banks, NPower’s executive director of Michigan, said in a statement. “We are so ready to welcome our next wave of students and immerse them into the culture and vibrancy of Detroit.”

Applications are open for NPower's next Detroit class, which begins Sept. 7. Students complete 17 weeks of coursework followed by a seven-week, paid internship.

AHarring@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @alex_harring