Bedrock's Book Tower project to include extended-stay hotel

Bedrock announced Tuesday that it will bring an extended-stay hotel to its Book Tower redevelopment.

ROOST Apartment Hotel will feature 118 studio, one and two-bedroom units on four floors, officials said.

Dan Gilbert’s firm is underway on an extensive historic restoration of the 486,760-square-foot building, which is set to reopen in late 2022. The building at 1916 Washington Boulevard will also feature retail, office and residential space.

“As Detroit continues to grow as a place where people want to live, work and play, the ROOST Apartment Hotel will offer a completely new hospitality option for those who may be relocating to the City, but also for those who just want to enjoy a few nights downtown,” Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock said in a statement. “As a recent transplant to the City of Detroit myself, I recognize first-hand how important it is to feel at home in a new place and I am excited for all those who will experience their first taste of downtown living at ROOST in one of Detroit’s historic architectural icons.”

The ROOST will join the growing number of hotel units coming to downtown Detroit. Cambria Hotel on Lafayette is expected to open in 2022.

In addition to the hotel, the revitalized building will feature 229 residential units, 85,000 square feet of retail and office space, two restaurants, a bread and pastry bakery and a rooftop event space.

Bedrock purchased the Italian Renaissance-style structure in 2015. It was designed by Louis Kamper and originally built in 1916 as an office tower. The restoration project includes the 38-story Book Tower and adjoining 13-story Book Building. Both spaces have sat empty since 2009.

New York-based architecture firm ODA is heading up the restoration and interior design. The firm has said the goal is to preserve as much of the building as possible, including the stone columns and coffered ceilings.

Morris Adjmi Architects, also based on New York, will design custom furniture for the ROOST units. Philadelphia-based hospitality company Method Co. will operate the hotel. Both firms have had involvement in other ROOST locations across the country, Bedrock said.

“With this new location of ROOST, whether guests are staying with us for a few days or a few months, we will be able to offer the opportunity to experience living in an incredible historic building with all the luxuries, amenities and services of modern living," said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co.

