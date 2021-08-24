Detroit's iconic Fisher Building on the block after $30M in upgrades

After six years and more than $30 million in improvements, the owners of the Fisher Building have placed the historical landmark up for sale.

The Platform, co-owners of the building, said Tuesday that it is the right time to find it a new owner. During six years of ownership, the firm said it has doubled the building’s occupancy.

“We are proud of the work that we have performed to preserve this important piece of Detroit’s history,” Peter Cummings, executive chairman and CEO of The Platform, said in a statement Tuesday. “We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy. As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fisher’s next steward.”

The Platform, along with co-owners New York-based firms HFZ Capital Group and Rheal Capital Management, purchased the Fisher Building at auction in 2015. The $12.5 million transaction also included the Albert Kahn Building, a parking garage at 645 Baltimore St., and two surface lots. The Kahn Building sold for $9.5 million in 2018.

The Fisher Building has 505,000 square feet of office space, 68,000 square feet of retail space, and 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage. Newer tenants include Strategic Staffing Solutions, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Children’s Foundation. Retail tenants include The Peacock Room, MATURE and Promenade Artisan Foods.

The Platform says it has spent more than $30 million revitalizing the building, including new elevators, an HVAC system and restoration of the artwork on the arcade ceiling in 2017. Work has also begun to restore the building’s brass entrance doors and exterior façade, including 325,000-square-feet of marble.

The Platform remains involved in the New Center area with The Boulevard, an apartment building it opened in late 2019 at Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

