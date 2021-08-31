Speed an issue in semi crash that killed 1, injured 2 on M-14, state police say

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police said the driver of a semi killed in a crash Monday in Ann Arbor Township was driving too fast and not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers with the agency's Brighton post responded to the crash involving four semis on eastbound M-14 near Miller Road at about 3:25 p.m. Monday.

State police said Matthew Budnick, 50, from Ypsilanti was ejected from his semi and died as a result of the crash. Two other people were injured in the crash, state police said.

Troopers were assisted by Huron Valley Ambulance, Ann Arbor police, Ann Arbor and Scio Township fire, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Washtenaw County Road Commission.