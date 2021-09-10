US stocks open higher, clawing back some the week's losses

Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, clawing back some of the ground the market lost in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.

Technology companies had some of the biggest gains. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment soared 10% after the restaurant chain reported results that blew past analysts’ forecasts.

Bond yields held steady even after the Labor Department reported that inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, a sign that investors agree with the Federal Reserve’s assessment that the current burst of inflation will be temporary.