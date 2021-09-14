Detroit casinos net $113.8 million in revenue in August

Detroit's three casinos netted more than $113.8 million in revenue in August, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Table games and slots at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino collectively generated $112.17 million in revenue, while retail sports betting brought in $1.65 million, according to the state agency.

MGM had 47% market share last month, followed by MotorCity with 32% and Greektown with 21%.

On the table games and slots side, revenue was 61.7% higher last month than in August 2020, the control board reported. The casinos reopened from a pandemic-induced shutdown in early August 2020 at 15% capacity. They are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

Last month's gaming revenue was down from August 2019's approximately $119.8 million.

MGM reported $52.24 million in monthly gaming revenue, an 82.4% year-over-year increase. MotorCity's revenue was up 45.9% to $36.52 million. And Greektown's gaming revenue rose 49.2% year-over-year to $23.41 million.

In all, the casinos paid $9.1 million in gaming taxes to the state for the month, up from $5.6 million in August 2020. They submitted $13.3 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

Through the first eight months of the year, revenue tied to table games and slots was up 126% over 2020.

Meanwhile, on the retail sports betting side, qualified adjusted gross receipts dropped 16.5% compared with the same month last year, though the gaming control board noted it was up 36.2% compared with July of this year.

The total handle, or amount wagered, for the month was approximately $16.3 million, up from approximately $15.7 million in August 2020. Gross receipts from last month totaled $1,648,581.

The casinos paid $62,371 in retail sports betting taxes to the state. They reported submitting $76,231 in retail sports betting taxes to the city.

Revenue tied to online sports betting, which launched in January, is reported separately.

