Biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturer to condense operations for Ann Arbor center of excellence

A Germany-base biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturer plans to condense its Washtenaw County operations to create a center of excellence in Ann Arbor for laboratory and bioprocess products and services in North America.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved a $1.2 million grant for the $57 million project from Sartorius BioAnalytical Instruments Inc. that is expected to create 160 jobs within three years. The facility located on 15 acres the company purchased in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park is expected to open before the end of 2023.

The center will "focus on providing innovative solutions to help customers develop drugs that cure, prevent, and halt the progression of diseases,” Mary Lavin, president of Sartorius North America, said in a statement.

The acreage will provide room for expansion of the 130,000-square-foot facility. It will house lab processing services, bio analytics, instrument assembly, research and development, marketing, repair services, a warehouse, logistics, marketing, human resources, accounting, training and a customer visit center. The new positions will have an average wage of $1,611 per week plus benefits.

Locations in New York and Colorado also were considered. In addition to the support approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board, the city of Ann Arbor plans to seek assistance from the Michigan Transportation Department's Transportation Economic Development Fund for road resurfacing. The strategic fund board expects to evaluate a request for tax increment financing as a part of a brownfield work plan from the city.

"This is another tangible example of where economic development matters," MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said during a media briefing, "because people matter and lives are positively being impacted on a daily basis."

